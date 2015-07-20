FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed to buy UTC's Sikorsky for $9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon’s largest supplier, on Monday announced it had agreed to buy Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp, for $9 billion, or about $7.1 billion after taking into account tax benefits resulting from the transaction.

“Sikorsky is a natural fit for Lockheed Martin and complements our broad portfolio of world-class aerospace and defense products and technologies,” Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said in a statement.

Lockheed said it would align Sikorsky under its mission systems and training business, which had already worked closely with Sikorsky on several helicopter programs. Lockheed said it expected to close the transaction by late fourth quarter 2015 or early first quarter 2016, depending on regulatory approvals.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

