Lockheed CFO sees Sikorsky turnaround around late 2018 or 2019
July 20, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed CFO sees Sikorsky turnaround around late 2018 or 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft will face some revenues and earnings pressures for several years, but should see improved market conditions in the commercial sector and growth in new military production around late 2018 or 2019, Lockheed Martin Corp’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

Lockheed, which earlier announced a bid to buy Sikorsky from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, said it was well-placed to help Sikorsky deal with any challenges on several military helicopter programs that are under development.

Bruce Tanner told analysts he saw a low execution risk for the acquisition, but said Lockheed could help Sikorsky focus better on contracting practices and approaches, and cash flow.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

