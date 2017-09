April 28 (Reuters) - Silence Therapeutics Plc :

* Proposed placing to raise a minimum of £10 million by way of accelerated book build

* Placing will be conducted by Canaccord Genuity Limited, and ABG Sundal Collier (“ABGSC”), in their capacity as joint bookrunners

* Issue price of 230 pence per placing share represents a discount of 9.8 per cent