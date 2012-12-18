FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silgan says profit to miss forecast as metal container demand falls
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Silgan says profit to miss forecast as metal container demand falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Consumer goods packager Silgan Holdings Inc said fourth-quarter earnings would be below its forecast due to lower demand for metal food containers during the quarter, sending the company’s shares down 6 percent in early trade.

Silgan, which makes metal and plastic consumer goods packaging products, expects to post an adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 43 cents to 53 cents per share.

It had forecast earnings of 58 cents to 63 cents per share in October.

Analysts on average are expecting earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the extended shutdown of two facilities due to hurricane Sandy affected its product mix and manufacturing costs during the fourth quarter.

Silgan also extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of its common stock to Feb. 5, 2013.

Silgan shares, which have gained about 15 percent so far this year, were trading at $41.99 on Tuesday morning on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.