January 27, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor to buy rival Silicon Image

Kshitiz Goliya, Abhirup Roy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp agreed to buy smaller rival Silicon Image Inc to gain technology that helps stream video between consumer gadgets.

Lattice Semiconductor said it was offering around $600 million for Silicon Image at $7.30 per share, a premium of 23.7 percent to the stock’s Monday close.

Silicon Image, under pressure from activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC, was exploring strategic alternatives including selling itself, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company’s chips connect smartphones and tablets to televisions and digital projectors.

Lattice said it would finance the deal through cash and debt, $350 million of which it expects to raise from Jefferies Finance LLC.

The deal is expected to add to Lattice’s earnings on a non-GAAP basis with $32 million in savings within one year.

Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to Lattice while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal adviser.

Barclays PLC is the financial adviser to Silicon Image and Fenwick & West LLP is its legal adviser.

Silicon Image shares were trading at $7.27 before markets opened on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
