FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silicon Image results beat estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Silicon Image results beat estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Silicon Image Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher demand from its mobile customers and forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.

Shares of the company were up 24 percent after market. They closed at $3.92 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of $73 million to $75 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $70.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net loss narrowed to $943,000, or 1 cent per share, from $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $63.8 million from $53.6 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $59.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.