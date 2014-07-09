Taiwan's Siliconware Precision shareholders seek about $460 mln in block deal -IFR

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Taiwan’s Siliconware Precision Industries Co are seeking around $460 million in a block trade of the company’s shares, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet.

Capital Income Builder Fund and Capital World Growth Income Fund are offering 269.3 million shares, priced in a range of NT$50.20 to NT$51.80 ($1.68 to $1.73), a discount of up to 6.9 percent on the last trade, said IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.

UBS AG is sole bookrunner for the deal.