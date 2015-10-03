Brazil halts use of Silimed silicone breast implants, follows Europe

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Friday it had suspended the production, sale and use of products made by Brazilian breast-implant maker Silimed after an inspection found the company failed production standards.

Anvisa acted a week after European regulators banned the sale of silicone implants made by Silimed Indústria de Implantes Ltda after a German authority found some manufacturing surfaces contaminated with particles.

Anvisa described the ban as “a precautionary measure” after a recent inspection confirmed the German authority’s findings. The regulator said it was carrying out tests on these products to assess any risks.

Silimed did not immediately respond to request for comment but said last week it was preparing a technical note to show its products comply with national and international standards.

Silimed, which produces breast, penile and testicular implants, says it is the largest manufacturer of silicone implants in South America. It is first in sales in Brazil, third in the world and exports devices to more than 75 countries worldwide.