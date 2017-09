Jan 5 (Reuters) - Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :

* Has sold Kasper Dolberg to AJAX Amsterdam

* Updates 2014 pretax result to loss of 3 - 4 million Danish crowns ($480,823 - $641,098)

* Previously saw 2014 pretax result to loss of 4 - 6 million crowns ($1 = 6.2393 Danish crowns)