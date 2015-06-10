FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siltronic sets placement price at 30 euros per share
June 10, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Siltronic sets placement price at 30 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Siltronic, the world’s third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, is selling shares at 30 euros each, the lower end of a 30 to 38-euro price range, in its stock market listing.

The total proceeds from the placement stand at about 330 million euros ($373.82 million) if the greenshoe option is not exercised or around 380 million if it is fully exercised, the company said late on Wednesday.

Trading is due to start on Thursday as Siltronic, owned by German speciality chemicals maker Wacker Chemie, seeks to capitalise on a modest rebound in its finances following years of steep declines.

The Munich-based company has struggled for years, along with its bigger Japanese rivals Shin-Etsu Handotai and Sumco , with falling prices for silicon as personal computer markets have matured, limiting demand for microchips. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
