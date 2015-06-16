FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siltronic says greenshoe option fully exercised
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
June 16, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Siltronic says greenshoe option fully exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Siltronic, the world’s third-biggest maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, said a greenshoe option as part of last week’s initial public offering was fully exercised.

Including the greenshoe option, 12.65 million were placed with investors, translating into a free float of 42.2 percent and placement proceeds of 379.5 million euros ($428.00 million), Siltronic said.

Shares in Siltronic, which is majority-owned by parent Wacker Chemie, were listed in the Frankfurt stock exchange last week and are currently trading at 33.755 euros apiece, above their offer price of 30 euros. ($1 = 0.8867 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.