UPDATE 1-Siltronic up nearly 10 percent in Frankfurt market debut

* Siltronic shares rise nearly 10 pct to 32.85 euros

* Shares were priced at bottom of 30-38 euro/shr range

* Siltronic to be cash-flow positive in 2015, 2016 - CEO

* Siltronic may qualify for TecDax inclusion (Adds CEO quote, background)

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Siltronic , the world’s third biggest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, rose nearly 10 percent in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Thursday, joining in a wave of initial public offerings across Europe.

Siltronic shares started trading at 31.50 euros ($35.44) each, above their 30 euros offer price, which was set at the low end of a 30-38 euros range. They rose to as much as 32.85 euros. By 0925 GMT they were 32.175 euros.

Munich-based Siltronic, which is being floated by speciality chemicals maker Wacker Chemie, is reaping 150 million euros from the sale of new shares. Parent Wacker receives 230 million euros from reducing its stake to 58 percent.

With a free float valued at more than 400 million euros, Siltronic may qualify for Germany’s technology index TecDax in September, according to index analysts.

Wacker, which makes more than 3,000 chemical products, has spun off Siltronic to allow it to spend more money on other parts of its capital intensive business.

Siltronic plans to use some of the proceeds to increase its capital expenditure this year, but is not planning to build a new wafer factory as only an increase in wafer prices by 20-30 percent would justify this.

It is expecting to be able to pay a dividend, although this has not yet been decided.

“We think that we will be cashflow positive this year and next year,” Siltronic Chief Executive Christoph von Plotho said.

Wacker is taking advantage of buoyant equity markets that has sparked a rush by companies in Europe to look at going public.

“24 companies are seeking to list in Europe before the summer break, it has gotten really busy again,” one equity capital markets banker said.

In Germany, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and fashion retailer CBR are preparing to list among others, while seven Swedish firms, including hotel property firm Pandox are also working on IPOs.

Siltronic, which failed in a first attempt to list in 2004, has struggled for years, along with bigger Japanese rivals Shin-Etsu Handotai and Sumco, with falling silicon prices as computer markets have matured.

The worldwide silicon wafer market peaked at around $12.5 billion in 2007 but sales have plunged by more than a third since then, according to Gartner Inc data.

Cost-cutting and growth in new automotive, consumer and industrial electronics markets has led revenue declines to begin to bottom out and profit margins to edge higher. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner. Editing by Jane Merriman)