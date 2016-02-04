FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters, CME Group to develop silver benchmark
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Thomson Reuters, CME Group to develop silver benchmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters and CME Group announced on Thursday a package of measures to further develop the silver benchmark.

The benchmark’s oversight committee has held two extraordinary meetings since last Thursday.

The official price for silver settled more than 80 cents below the spot price on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Financial Conduct Authority has been kept fully informed, the companies said in a release.

The measures include the suspension of the process if the administrators believe the integrity of the auction or participants is threatened.

The measures are also aimed at increasing the participation in the auction of companies that are not banks.

“This protocol has been in place since Friday January 29, 2016,” the release said. “In addition we look at the viability of introducing centralized clearing of all auction trades, to make the process easier and less capital intensive for participants.”

Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.