A New York judge has refused to hold Columbia University in contempt for alleged actions taken against Dr. Robert Taub, a cancer researcher connected to convicted former state Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver.

In a decision made public on Monday, Justice Manuel Mendez of New York state Supreme Court did modify a previously issued preliminary injunction barring Columbia from firing Taub.

