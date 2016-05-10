FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Carrie Cohen, who prosecuted Sheldon Silver, rejoins Morrison & Foerster

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Carrie Cohen, lead prosecutor in the corruption case against former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, has left the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office for private practice.

On Monday, Cohen, 48, rejoined Morrison & Foerster as a New York partner and member of its securities litigation, enforcement and white collar practice. She plans to represent clients in corruption cases and white collar criminal defense, including securities fraud.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OkXrzx

