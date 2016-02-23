FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Run raises $450 mln in upsized IPO to buy energy companies -source

February 23, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Silver Run raises $450 mln in upsized IPO to buy energy companies -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Silver Run Acquisition Corp , a U.S. investment vehicle, raised $450 million in an upsized initial public offering on Tuesday to buy energy companies, indicating investors believe bargains may be found amid the oil price rout.

In the largest IPO of this year so far, Silver Run priced 45 million shares at $10 each, selling 5 million more shares than it originally planned due to strong investor demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because the pricing is not yet public.

Silver Run did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
