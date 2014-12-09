UPDATE 1-American Eagle Silver coin sales reach record in 2014

(New throughout, adds details and background)

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Strong investor demand lifted American Eagle Silver Bullion coin sales to a record for the second straight year, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday.

Silver Bullion coin sales have reached 42.9 million coins so far this year, up from the previous record 42.7 million coins last year, the U.S. Mint said in a release.

The coin sales on Dec. 8 reached 495,500, lifting them above the 2013 record, the Mint said.

This comes after silver coin sales fell 40.8 percent in November to 3.43 million ounces. American Eagle gold coin sales fell by 11.1 percent to 60,000 ounces in November. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)