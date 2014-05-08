FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Wheaton profit falls on lower metal prices
May 8, 2014

Silver Wheaton profit falls on lower metal prices

May 8 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp reported a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a slump in prices of the metal.

The company’s profit fell to $79.8 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $133.4 million, or 38 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $165.4 million.

Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton helps finance mining projects in exchange for the right to buy future silver production at a set price. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Anannya Pramanick in Bangaliore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

