Dec 19 (Reuters) - Silvercorp Metals Inc : * British Columbia securities commission alleges that short-seller in

Silvercorp Metals Inc case committed fraud * Bcsc says jon richard carnes, a man who ran a hedge fund and operated the

“alfred little” financial blog, committed fraud * Bcsc says carnes wrote a false negative report about Silvercorp and published

it anonymously on alfredlittle.com