BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Management CEO Cochran admitted to hospital

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) reports that G. Moffett Cochran, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has entered the hospital in critical condition as a result of his previously disclosed medical condition.