November 18, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Management CEO Cochran admitted to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc : * Announcement * CEO Moffett Cochran has entered hospital in critical condition as a result of

his previously disclosed medical condition * Source text : NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) reports that G. Moffett Cochran, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has entered the hospital in critical condition as a result of his previously disclosed medical condition. * Further company coverage

