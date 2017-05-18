FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Silverfleet Capital boosts investment team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - European private equity investor Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment team in London, Munich and Paris.

Johan Boork joined the firm in London as an associate. He previously worked with the Nordics coverage team of UBS Investment Bank.

Jan Kux and Guntram Kieferle joined Silverfleet's Munich office in the roles of associate and analyst, respectively. Kux joined from JPMorgan, where he worked in corporate finance, while Kieferle joined Silverfleet as an intern in 2016.

Constance d'Avout joined as an associate in Paris. She was previously at EQT Partners' credit funds team in London. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

