FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German sausage casings maker Kalle prepares listing - sources
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

German sausage casings maker Kalle prepares listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German sausage casings producer Kalle is preparing a stock market listing, as its private equity owner seeks to benefit from high company valuations, several people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout group Silverfleet has asked Rothschild to act as an advisor on the prospective deal, which could take place in the first half of 2016, the people said.

Silverfleet bought Kalle for 213 million euros ($238 million) in 2009 and is hoping to make a considerable profit when selling shares on the stock market.

Silverfleet and Rothschild both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Freya Berry; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.