10 months ago
October 13, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

RSP Permian to buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for about $2.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Exploration and production company RSP Permian Inc said it would buy Silver Hill Energy Partners for a deal valued at about $2.4 billion to expand its assets in the Permian Basin in Texas.

RSP Permian will buy Silver Hill, controlled by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP and Ridgemont Equity Partners, for $1.25 billion in cash and 31 million shares.

RSP Permian's shares were down 5.8 percent at $39.29 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
