FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sim Lian founder offers to take over Singapore real estate firm
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Sim Lian founder offers to take over Singapore real estate firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The founder of Sim Lian Group Ltd is leading an offer to buy the Singapore-based real estate firm and delist it, in a deal that values the company at S$1.09 billion ($808.2 million).

Coronation 3G, an investment holding company led by Sim Lian founder and Executive Chairman Kuik Ah Han, has offered S$1.08 for each share, representing a premium of 15 percent to the stock's last closing price of S$0.94.

Sim Lian would become the latest among a growing number of Singapore companies which are going private.

Coronation 3G has secured irrevocable undertakings representing about 80 percent of the issued shares from Kuik's Sim Lian Holdings and individuals from the Kuik family, it said in a statement late on Monday.

"The shares have not traded at or above the offer price since its listing in 2000. Coronation 3G believes that the offer presents SLG shareholders with a compelling cash exit opportunity given the illiquidity of its shares," it said.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd is the financial adviser to Coronation 3G in the offer.

$1 = 1.3487 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.