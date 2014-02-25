FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Simcorp grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Simcorp grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Danish software maker Simcorp said on Tuesday: * Grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013 * Revenue grew by 7.6 pct to 225.1 million euro in 2013 * EBIT grew 15.6 pct to 54.2 mln euro in 2013 * Expects revenue growth of 10 percent measured in local

currencies in 2014 * Expects an EBIT margin of 24 percent in local currencies including.

acquisition of Equipos * Will propose a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share for 2013 * Expects to buy back shares for a total value of 25 million euro in 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.