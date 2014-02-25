BRIEF-Simcorp grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013

COPENHAGEN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Danish software maker Simcorp said on Tuesday: * Grew operating profit by 16 pct in 2013 * Revenue grew by 7.6 pct to 225.1 million euro in 2013 * EBIT grew 15.6 pct to 54.2 mln euro in 2013 * Expects revenue growth of 10 percent measured in local

currencies in 2014 * Expects an EBIT margin of 24 percent in local currencies including.

acquisition of Equipos * Will propose a dividend of DKK 4.00 per share for 2013 * Expects to buy back shares for a total value of 25 million euro in 2014