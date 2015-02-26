FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Sime Darby to defer motor business IPO to H2 2015
February 26, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby to defer motor business IPO to H2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd will delay the initial public offering of its auto business to the second half of this year, Chief Executive Bakke Salleh said on Thursday.

“The market right now is not conducive,” Bakke told reporters after the company posted a 47 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit.

The company had initially planned to launch the IPO in the middle of the year. Bankers say the deal could raise about $500 million.

The autos division operates in six countries including China and Australia, distributing mostly high-end brands such as Jaguar and Ferrari. It accounted for nearly 37 percent of Sime Darby’s group revenue in the financial year that ended June 30.

Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
