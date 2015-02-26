FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 26, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Sime Darby sees palm prices in range of 2,300 to 2,500 rgt/tonne until June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Palm oil prices are likely to hover between 2,300 ringgit and 2,500 ringgit per tonne until June 2015, the chief executive of Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd , the world’s top oil palm planter by land size, said on Thursday.

This is slightly higher than the official’s end-November expectation for prices to average between 2,200 and 2,500 ringgit per tonne from now until June 2015. ($1=3.5995 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
