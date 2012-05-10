FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-CapitaMalls, Sime Darby plan $163 mln mall in Malaysian capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that Temasek does not have any stake in CapitaMalls Asia)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (Reuters) - The property arm of Malaysian Sime Darby Bhd said on Wednesday it is partnering with Singapore-based CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to build a shopping mall with a development cost around 500 million ringgit ($163.56 million) in Malaysia’s capital city.

The development will feature a shopping mall with a total net rent area of 635,000 square feet, situated in Kuala Lumpur, Sime Darby said. The project is due for completion in 2016.

CapitaMalls Asia is one of the most active international property developers in Malaysia. This development will be CapitaMalls Asia’s sixth mall in Malaysia.

CapitaMalls’ shares closed 0.02 percent lower on Wednesday, while Sime Darby ended the day 0.01 percent lesser.

$1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ed Lane and Niluksi Koswanage

