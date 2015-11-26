FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palm oil prices to avg 2,250 rgt for year ending June 2016 -Sime Darby
November 26, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Palm oil prices to avg 2,250 rgt for year ending June 2016 -Sime Darby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd expects palm oil prices to average at around 2,250 ringgit ($533.05) per tonne for the year ending June 2016, the world’s top planter by land size said in a presentation on Thursday.

On Thursday, the February benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose to 2,335 ringgit, its highest level since Nov. 16, after falling to a near one-month low in the previous session.

$1 = 4.2210 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar

