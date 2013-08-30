FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sime Q4 profits jump on gains from one-off disposal
August 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Sime Q4 profits jump on gains from one-off disposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s plantations to motoring conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd posted a 19 percent jump in fourth quarter profits to 1.31 billion ringgit ($395.23 million), lifted by gains from disposing some of its interest in healthcare assets.

The gains came up to 340 million ringgit, following Sime’s move to enter a joint venture with a unit of Australia’s Ramsay Health Care, Sime said in a statement to the stock exchange on Friday.

A near doubling in income contributions from property and better industrial division earnings, offset declines in plantations, motoring and the energy and utilities segments and supported the rise in fourth quarter profits.

Sime Darby, which is Asia’s third largest listed industrial conglomerate, posted a full-year profit of 3.7 billion ringgit and beat average estimates of 3.3 billion ringgit polled by 24 analysts.

For a company statement, see: <here > ($1 = 3.3145 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

