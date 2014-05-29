FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sime Darby sees 2014 palm oil prices at 2,500 ringgit
May 29, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Sime Darby sees 2014 palm oil prices at 2,500 ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s top oil palm planter by landbank size, sees average palm oil prices at 2,500 ringgit ($780) a tonne this year, a company official said on Thursday.

The price could go as high as 2,700 ringgit per tonne if the El Nino weather phenomenon returns to curb yields from trees, the official added. Benchmark Malaysian palm prices are currently at 2,470 ringgit.

Sime Darby, the Malaysian plantations-to-motoring conglomerate, posted a 23 percent rise in third-quarter net profit mainly on improved results from its plantation business and a lower effective tax rate.

$1 = 3.2225 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar

