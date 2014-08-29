FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Sime Darby sees palm oil prices at 1,900-2,200 rgt in next 4 months
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Sime Darby sees palm oil prices at 1,900-2,200 rgt in next 4 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sime Darby Bhd, the world’s top oil palm planter by landbank size, sees average palm oil prices at 1,900-2,200 ringgit ($601.9-$696.9) a tonne for the remaining part of 2014, the Malaysian group’s CEO said on Friday.

That was below an earlier forecast of 2,500 ringgit given in May.

Palm oil could trade at 1,900-2,200 ringgit a tonne in the next four months due to forecasts of bumper soybean crops in the United States, lagging biodiesel uptake and the rise in palm oil stocks in both Malaysia and Indonesia, Sime Darby Group CEO and President Mohd Bakke Salleh said. The CEO said initial fears of the crop damaging El Nino weather phenomenon had also subsided.

Benchmark Malaysian palm prices have slumped nearly 26 percent so far this year to languish at over five-year lows, an were trading at 1,968 ringgit on Friday.

Sime Darby, the plantations-to-motoring conglomerate, posted a 9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit as adverse weather led to a drop in palm fruit output, hitting sales.

$1 = 3.155 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.