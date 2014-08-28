FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S IMMO reports H1 net profit of EUR 16.4 million
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S IMMO reports H1 net profit of EUR 16.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - S Immo AG : * Says H1 total income for the first half of 2014 came to EUR 93.2 Mln, compared with EUR 97.0 Mln in the same period last year * Says H1 rental income of EUR 56.8 million was lower than the EUR 59.0 million

achieved a year earlier * Says H1 gross profit of EUR 54.6 million held up more or less at last year’s

level (HY 2013: EUR 55.1 million) * Says H1 net profit was once again higher at EUR 16.4 million (HY 2013: EUR

16.0 million) * Says H1 EBITDA came to EUR 47.0 million, compared with EUR 49.9 million in

the same period last year * Says H1 EBIT EUR 52.2 million, up by EUR 4.2M - nearly 9% - versus year ago

EUR 48.0 million * Says 2014 sales of roughly 5% of the property portfolio are planned * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.