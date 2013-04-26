BRIEF-Simon Property says not interested in sale lease-backs of department stores

April 26 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc : * Says not interested in sale lease-backs of department stores at it malls * CEO says expects to increase dividend as it anticipates taxable income to

continue to grow * Says working on adding hotels in 5 different projects and apartments in 4 * Says considering building another outlet mall in Mexico * CEO says China is on the back burner, but more positive on prospects of a

project in Brazil * CEO says plans to build an outlet mall in Montreal and looking at Vancouver