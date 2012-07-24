FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Simon Property second-quarter earnings rise
July 24, 2012

Simon Property second-quarter earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc , the largest U.S. owner of malls and outlet centers, said Tuesday that second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose more than 18 percent, as occupancy, sales and rent at its properties increased.

The world’s largest real estate company’s second-quarter FFO rose to $688.8 million, or $1.89 per share, from $583.0 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

FFO is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.

