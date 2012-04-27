FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Simon Property earnings blow past estimates
April 27, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Simon Property earnings blow past estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc raised its full-year forecast after posting better-than-expected earnings that were boosted by higher occupancy and rent at its outlet centers and malls.

Simon said on Friday that first-quarter funds from operations were $648.7 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $570.6 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Funds from operations, or FFO, is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.

