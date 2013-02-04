FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Simon Property Group fourth-quarter FFO rises
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Simon Property Group fourth-quarter FFO rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc said on Monday a key earnings measure rose in the fourth quarter, helped by higher rents and sales at its malls and outlet centers.

Simon said fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased to $827.4 million, or $2.29 per share, from $678.9 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.17 billion.

FFO is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the income-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.