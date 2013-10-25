FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Simon Property Q3 profit beats Wall St estimate
October 25, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

Simon Property Q3 profit beats Wall St estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc , the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, on higher rents, occupancies and sales at its tenants’ stores.

Simon said on Friday that funds from operations (FFO), a closely watched measure of real estate investment trust (REIT)earnings, rose to $802.8 million, or $2.21 per share, in the quarter, from $720.1 million, or $1.99 per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected Simon’s third-quarter FFO to be $2.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FFO usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.

