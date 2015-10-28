FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Hulic to buy Simplex for about $1.3 bln - source
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 28, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Hulic to buy Simplex for about $1.3 bln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese property developer Hulic Co will buy Tokyo-based Simplex Investment Advisors for about 155 billion yen ($1.29 billion), a person involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

Hulic is planning to sell all of Simplex’s assets besides real estate properties to Mizuho Trust & Banking, a unit of Japanese mega-bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc, by December, the person said, asking not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

U.S. investment fund Aetos Capital Real Estate had been looking for a buyer for Simplex, whose assets include hotels, office buildings, real estate trusts, and an asset management company.

$1 = 120.4700 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.