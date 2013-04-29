FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-SINA says Alibaba buys 18 pct stake in Weibo
April 29, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

REFILE-BRIEF-SINA says Alibaba buys 18 pct stake in Weibo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - April 29 (Reuters) - Sina Corp : * Says forms strategic alliance with Alibaba to enable social Commerce * Alibaba has invested $586 million to purchase preferred and ordinary shares representing about 18% of Weibo on a fully-diluted basis * Also granted option to Alibaba to increase its ownership in Weibo to 30% at a mutually agreed valuation within a certain period of time in future * Says the two companies will cooperate in areas of user account connectivity, data exchange, online payment & online marketing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

