FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Sina Corp says does not see "significant" H2 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

China's Sina Corp says does not see "significant" H2 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China’s Sina Corp does not expect to post significant operating profit in the second half due to investment in its Weibo microblogging platform, the firm’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We do not expect to generate significant operating profits in the second half of this year as we continue to invest in our Weibo platform,” Charles Chao said on an earnings conference call.

Sina, which posted a surprise second-quarter profit due to an equity investment, saw its shares rise 4.5 percent to $53.20 in after hours trade.

Sina said that adjusted net revenue in the third quarter would range between $145 million and $148 million, with advertising revenues forecast to increase between 19 percent and 21 percent year-on-year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.