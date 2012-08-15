Sina ad revenue increases 12 pct in second quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China’s Sina Corp reported a 12 percent increase in advertising revenue in the second quarter and grew its profit due to a gain from an equity investment.

Shares of Sina were up 5.8 percent at $53.84 after hours on Wednesday.

Net income attributable to Sina during the second quarter was $33.2 million, or 49 cents a share, compared to $10 million, or 15 cents a share in the year ago period.

During the quarter Sina recognized a $32.8 million gain related to the merger of a real estate company in which Sina owns a 34.4 percent stake.

Excluding certain items, Sina said it earned $3.7 million, or 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected Sina to post a one cent loss on an adjusted basis.

Sina’s net revenue in the three months ended June 30 totaled $131.6 million, up from $118.96 million in the year-ago period.

Sina’s advertising revenue increased 12 percent year-on-year to $103.1 million, while non-advertising revenue increased 5 percent to $28.5 million.