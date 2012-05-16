Sina Corp could see further losses due to Weibo-CEO

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Sina Corp could post further losses due to its investment in microblogging platform, Weibo, its Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao said on Wednesday.

Sina Corp reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s targets after advertising revenue shot up 9 percent despite a weak Chinese market, propelling its shares up 7 percent in after hours.

Its first-quarter net loss was $13.7 million or 21 cents a share, compared with a profit of $15 million or 23 cents a share last year.

Sina said it will invest $160 million into Weibo this year, up from $110-120 million last year, with the bulk of the costs going to hiring more Weibo employees and upgrading infrastructure.