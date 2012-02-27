FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2012 / 10:29 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Sina revenue view misses Street, shares down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees Q1 rev $101 mln-$104 mln vs est $113.7 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.21

* Q4 rev up 21 pct to $133.4 mln

* Shares down 5 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sina Corp, the operator of China’s largest Internet portal, posted a quarterly profit in line with analysts’ estimates, but forecast a disappointing first quarter, sending its shares down 5 percent in aftermarket trade

Sina forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of $101 million to $104 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $113.7 million for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net profit was $9.3 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of $100 million, or $1.51 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with Baidu.com Inc and Sohu.com Inc, earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $133.4 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $129.3 million.

Shares of the Shanghai, China-based company -- which owns Weibo, a Twitter-like platform -- closed at $62.95 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

