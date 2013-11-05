FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Ascott Reit to raise $204 mln through rights issue - Straits Times
November 5, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Ascott Reit to raise $204 mln through rights issue - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) is seeking to raise S$253.7 million ($204 million) through a rights issue to capitalise on new opportunities.

It has launched an underwritten renounceable issue to existing unit-holders, who will be offered 253.7 million rights units at a ratio of one unit for every five units already held as at the book closure date.

r.reuters.com/byq44v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2426 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

