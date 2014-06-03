FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian palm oil firm Sinar Mas Agro plans stake sale in 2015
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 3, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian palm oil firm Sinar Mas Agro plans stake sale in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk is considering a rights issue or an initial public offering next year to comply with a new stock exchange regulation, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The Indonesian stock exchange in January required companies to make shares amounting to at least 7.5 percent of their paid-up capital available to the public in a bid to increase market liquidity and trading volumes.

Sinar Mas Agro will comply with the regulation, Director Jimmy Pramono told reporters.

The company currently has a market value of 18.7 trillion rupiah ($1.6 billion). PT Purimas Sasmita, a unit of Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, owns 97.2 percent and the remaining 2.8 percent is in public hands.

Sinar Mas Agro aims to raise its crude palm oil (CPO) production by 5 percent this year from 730,240 tonnes in 2013, Vice President Director Budi Wijana said. It is comfortable with the current CPO price range of $700-800 per tonne, Wijana added.

Sinar Mas Agro also plans to increase its refining capacity by nearly 40 percent to 10,600 tonnes per day over the next three years.

$1 = 11,765.00 rupiah Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.