Indonesia Sinarmas says to discuss Asia Resource Minerals bid in briefing

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas Group will hold a briefing later on Tuesday to discuss its bid for London-listed coal miner Asia Resource Minerals PLC , its spokesman said on Tuesday.

Sinarmas and hedge fund Argyle Street Management offered earlier this month to buy ARMS, which owns nearly 85 percent of Indonesia’s PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk. The move has raised the pressure on Nathaniel Rothschild’s NR Holdings, which is battling for control of ARMS. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)