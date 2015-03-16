FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Sinarmas industrial property unit to offer up to 20 pct in June IPO
#Corrections News
March 16, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Sinarmas industrial property unit to offer up to 20 pct in June IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Macquarie Securities)

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - PT Puradelta Lestari, the Indonesian industrial property unit of Singapore-listed Sinarmas Land Ltd, will sell a 10-20 percent stake in an initial public offering in June, a stock exchange official said on Monday.

“They are issuing 10-20 percent. I can’t say the nominal size. It would depend on their pricing,” said Hoesen, director for the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Puradelta Lestari officials declined to comment.

Sinarmas Land shares had jumped earlier this month following media reports that it had revived its planned IPO for Puradelta.

The company initially planned an IPO in 2013 for as much as 2.7 trillion rupiah ($204 million).

Underwriters for the planned IPO are Sinarmas Sekuritas and Macquarie Securities. ($1 = 13,239 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
