REFILE-Indonesia's Sinarmas Land buys office building in London for $398 mln

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer Sinarmas Land Ltd said on Tuesday it has bought the Alphabeta office building in London for 259.3 million pounds ($398.39 million), its biggest-ever purchase of a single asset.

Sinarmas will continue to look for investment opportunities in London and other cities in Europe, the Singapore-listed firm said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6509 pounds) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)