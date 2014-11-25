UPDATE 1-Sinclair IS Pharma says evaluating options including sale

(Adds details, share movement)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Diversified pharmaceutical company Sinclair IS Pharma said it was evaluating options including a possible sale, sending its shares up 11 percent in early trading.

Sinclair shares touched their highest since May 2011 and were among the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and skin care products, said it had decided to appoint Rothschild to assist it in evaluating the optimum way to realise the value in the company, which may or may not include the sale of all or part of the company.

Sinclair said many of the international companies eyeing it were interested in some form of cooperation, including co-promotion, licensing of products, and merger and acquisition opportunities.

The company said its deliberations with these firms led it to believe that “there may be organisations better placed to build on the successes to date”.

Sinclair reported a 15 percent rise in 2014 revenue, helped by better-than-expected initial contributions from three acquisitions it made last year, and said it expected revenue and profitability to accelerate this year.

Sinclair Chairman Grahame Cook is expected to announce the strategic review and commencement of the offer period to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting later on Tuesday.

Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of about 160 million pounds, were trading at 36.09 pence at 0820 GMT. The stock has risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)